Murder-suicide leads to deaths of Clayton County couple, officials say

An investigation that began on Thursday leading to the death of a woman came to an end on Saturday as the victim responsible for her death took his own life, Clayton County police say.

On Thursday, CCPD responded to the 500 block of Valley Hill Road in Jonesboro in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found Shatieka Floyd, 40, inside a running vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Jercory Brown, 43, fled the scene in a wrecker. He abandoned the wrecker on Tara Boulevard and proceeded to evade police custody over the next couple of days.

During the investigation, CCPD Detectives learned the relationship between the victim and the suspect was domestic in nature. Brown encountered Floyd on Valley Hill Road, rammed her vehicle, and fired multiple shots at the vehicle before leaving the scene.

Police responded to the 500 block of Valley Hill Road on Saturday just after 5 p.m. where Brown was threatening to take his life. When officers arrived, they noticed him sitting in a box truck and as they approached, Brown shot himself in the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

