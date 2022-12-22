Phoenix police

Phoenix police are investigating a murder-suicide at a Phoenix business in which an employee was killed, and another man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting call at a Chevron gas station near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When they arrived, they found an employee, 30-year-old Shane Kroll, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were directed to the parking lot of the business where they found another man, 40-year-old Jaime Flores, on the ground, also suffering from a gunshot wound. Flores was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

According to investigators, Kroll and Flores got into a physical fight and during the struggle, Kroll pulled out a gun. However, Flores was able to get ahold of the gun and shot Kroll, and then left the store and turned the gun on himself outside the business.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at central Phoenix gas station