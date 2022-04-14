Murder-suicide leaves 4 children without parents in Georgia suburb

Four children have lost both parents after a murder-suicide incident in Waco.

Haralson County Sheriff deputies responded to 162 Beaver Run Road after receiving a call from a juvenile saying she overheard her father threatening to shoot her mother.

Multiple shots were heard outside the home, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they found two unresponsive individuals.

Their investigation and showed Johnny Franklin Brown II, 36, shot and killed his estranged wife, Christa Lee Brown, 35, then turned the gun on himself.

“Murder suicides are one of the hardest for us to work in that there are no real answers as to the why,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “Tonight, two families are grieving, and four children have lost both parents in this horrible traumatic incident. Please join me in praying for these children and these families.”

