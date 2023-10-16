Murder-suicide: Ocala police investigate deaths of married couple, ages 81 and 77

Ocala Police now are characterizing the recent deaths of an elderly man and woman found inside an Ocala residence as a murder/suicide.

Police say the evidence found at the scene suggests the man shot the woman in the head and then shot himself in the head. They were were found next to each other in bed.

The woman's name was not released by officers because she's protected under Marsy's Law, which doesn't allow the official release of victim information. Although the man's name was released, the Star-Banner has elected not to name him since that would identify the victim.

The 81-year-old man and the 77-year-old woman were married, officials said.

Detective Denise Drake of the Ocala Police Department said in her report that a handgun was found on the right side of the man's chest. The couple was discovered on Oct. 3 inside their residence, located in the 700 block of Southeast 34th Terrace.

Drake interviewed family members who said they did not hear any gunshots. The detective was told that the man and woman had health issues.

Officers did recover a typed note that gave insight on a possible reason for the shootings.

Family members who live on the property said they never suspected anything unusual or anything that would suggest a murder/suicide was possible. Other family members said the same thing.

A report from the Medical Examiner's Office list the woman's death as homicide. The man's death was characterized as a suicide.

