Murder-suicide suspected after 2 found dead during welfare check in Clermont, police say

Two deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide after police found a man and a woman unresponsive during a welfare check in Clermont, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

IMPD officers assisting the Clermont Police Department found a man and woman with traumatic injuries about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a home in the 9000 block of Log Run Drive North. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have begun investigating the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Erin Amos with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email at Eric.Amos@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: 2 dead after Clermont murder-suicide, police say