Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of elderly couple in Fayetteville home

A woman whose body was found earlier this month in her Fayetteville home died days before her partner called 911 and then shot himself, police said Tuesday.

Gregg Melvin, 73, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Roslyn Mazzilli, 82, was found dead in the home they shared in the 1600 block of Kara Court about 2:15 p.m. Sept. 16, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Melvin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police went to the home after Melvin had called 911, a news release said. The details of the call were not revealed.

A preliminary autopsy determined Mazzilli died of a gunshot wound and had been dead "days prior to the 911 call," the release said.

Last week, on Sept. 20, the police department announced Melvin and Mazzilli had been found dead and they were trying to locate family for the couple. The department did not say, at the time, that the deaths were believed to be murder-suicide. The following day, police announced family had been found.

Melvin and Mazzilli's deaths were the second murder-suicide in as many days this month and at least the fourth in the city this year.

