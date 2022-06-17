Murder/suicide Tuesday, second unrelated shooting under probe

Jun. 16—A full-scale manhunt for a shooting suspect in an early Wednesday morning shooting ended late Thursday morning when the suspect was apprehended.

The shooting that left one man injured came on the heels of an unrelated apparent murder/suicide being investigated the day before.

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox confirmed both incidents and said while deputies were searching for the suspect in the second incident, they made two arrests of people wanted by authorities in unrelated incidents.

Because investigators were busy searching for the suspect and with other incidents during a busy first part of the week, reports on either incident were not available.

Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, 40, Woodland Dr., was taken into custody Thursday morning at a location off Mantooth Dr. in Lake Tansi.

Details of the arrest and the charges Randolph face were not available.

Among the charges he is expected to face are felony aggravated assault of a visitor at a residence just outside the city limits.

The first incident occurred early Tuesday morning in the yard of a residence on Red Williams Rd.

A man was found shot to death in the yard, and a woman was flown from the parking lot of Pomona United Methodist Church to The University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The man died from a single shot to the chest that investigators believe was self-inflicted, sheriff's investigators and Cox confirmed. The woman, identified as the man's stepdaughter, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Others were present at the residence when the shooting took place, but it is uncertain whether they actually witnessed the shootings.

In the second incident, sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Birchwood Dr., just off Stanley St., after it was reported a man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the arm.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center. He was later taken to UT Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to repair injuries suffered from wounds to the arm.

Wednesday sheriff's investigators traveled to the Knoxville hospital to interview and obtain a statement from the victim.

The residence was the scene of an incident on June 7 involving the same man accused in this week's shooting.

In the June 7 incident, Randolph was identified as a man who entered the residence and fled with keys to a Chevrolet Cruze, $40-$50 in cash and a .22 caliber rifle.

The rifle was recovered, and Randolph was taken into custody after found hiding in a crawl space beneath the house, according to Sheriff's Deputy Sarah Smith's report.

At that time, Randolph was taken to Cumberland Medical Center's emergency room complaining of chest pains. He has not been charged in connection with that incident. Investigators are still working through conflicting and confusing statements provided by those present during the incident last week.

When deputies arrived on the scene Wednesday, they learned the man they identified as Randolph had stolen a Chevrolet Cruze that was later recovered wrecked.

Initial reports indicated the victim, who has only been identified as a 35-year-old male from Rutherford County, was shot three times in the arm.

The shooting sparked a large-scale manhunt with deputies visiting several residences in the county in search of the suspect.

Investigators had reason to believe Randolph fled on foot to the area of Halstead Dr., just off Lantana Rd., where he disappeared into the night. The search reached into at least one adjoining county without deputies unable to locate the suspect. Randolph is reportedly well-known to law enforcement.

On Thursday at press time, Randolph was being transported to the Justice Center for interrogation by investigators. Charges are pending in the incident.

