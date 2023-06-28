UPDATE: Murder-suicide victims identified

Jun. 27—Victims in the Monday murder-suicide have been identified.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin confirmed in a phone call to the Muskogee Phoenix that the three are 69-year-old Dr. Jack Janway, owner of Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture, 68-year-old Terry Janway, Jack's wife, and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton Janway.

Hamlin also confirmed that Terry is considered the shooter and investigators are unsure what led to the shooting.

According to a MPD media release, dispatch received a call at approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday from the residence at 2827 Suroya St. from a woman saying there was a disturbance and someone there with a gun — then hung up.

The release also says that when officers they found one victim, later identified as Jack Janway, laying in the hallway inside the house. Shortly after that, they heard another gunshot from further inside the house.

Officers pulled Janway outside and began making announcements for any other occupants to come outside.

Once more officers arrived, a search began of the residence and they found Terry and Dalton dead inside the house.

Hamlin said the incident is being investigated at a murder-suicide.

"That's what they are still investigating but there appears there's no threat to the community so it's looking very likely that it's a murder-suicide," she said.