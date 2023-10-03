Murder suspect admits to strangling woman on Government Square, court records show

A 33-year-old man is under arrest on a murder charge after he admitted to strangling the 51-year-old woman found dead on Government Square in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, court records show.

Robert Harris is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday on one count of murder.

The homicide victim was found shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Cincinnati police roped off a portion of Government Square at Fifth and Main streets while they investigated.

Harris’s admission to strangling the woman was corroborated with preliminary results of an investigation by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

A motive for the attack was not disclosed in court records.

This report was provided by Enquirer media partner FOX19.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Murder suspect admits to strangling woman on Government Square