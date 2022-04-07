Murder suspect arrested

Apr. 7—A Cohutta man was arrested Thursday in Chattanooga on murder charges for the March 31 shooting death of a Dalton man.

Gabriel Mekel Adams, 19, of 1247 Derby Drive, was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants for murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Police were called to the apartment of Kenneth Ray Townsend, 62, at 801 Selvidge St. at 2:51 a.m. on March 31 with a report that a man had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Townsend with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest. Townsend was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died shortly after. Initial information provided to investigators indicated that the shooter was a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Investigators followed multiple leads in the hours and days that followed and developed information that Adams was the shooter. Investigators obtained warrants for Adams' arrest on April 2 and have been looking for him ever since. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators learned that Adams might be in Chattanooga.

On Thursday, Dalton Police Department investigators accompanied agents from the U.S. Marshals Service and officers from the Chattanooga Police Department to 1611 N. Orchard Knob Ave. in Chattanooga. Adams was located there and was taken into custody without incident at about 11:45 a.m. As of Thursday afternoon, he was in the custody of the Chattanooga Police Department awaiting extradition to Georgia to face charges.