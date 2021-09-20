Murder suspect arrested in Americus homicide

Sep. 20—AMERICUS — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that Carlos Santana Washington, 38, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery in the death of Nicole Ileia Keys.

On Sept. 14, the GBI Region 3 Office was requested by the Americus Police Department to assist with an investigation at the Kings Inn Motel located in the 1100 Block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus. While at the scene, first responders found Keys, 38, of Americus, unresponsive. Keys was taken to the Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center where she later died.

While at the scene, Americus PD officers saw Washington running from the scene and arrested him after a short pursuit. Washington was arrested on outstanding warrants and was also charged with attempting to elude a police officer and numerous traffic charges. Washington is currently in the Sumter County Jail.

After interviewing Washington and the completion of an autopsy, probable cause was established to charge Washington. Washington is currently incarcerated in the Sumter County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department encourages the citizens of Americus and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. Contact the GBI at (229) 931-2439 or Americus Police Department at (229) 924-4102. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.