Murder suspect arrested in Bremerton after series of DUI crashes

Police in Bremerton have identified a man suspected of killing a woman before police say he committed a series of DUI crashes early Monday morning.

At about 7 a.m. Monday, the Washington State Patrol said a suspected DUI driver was responsible for striking several cars and driving away.

According to Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the crashes happened on northbound State Route 3 near Trigger.

After hitting the cars, the man ran away and jumped into a stranger’s pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck then called 911.

The man jumped out of the pickup truck around Fimm Hill Road, where he was arrested for felony hit-and-run and suspected DUI.

On Tuesday night, Feb. 6, Bremerton police responded to a welfare check in the 5000 block of 5th Street.

There they found the body of a 45-year-old woman inside the home.

An investigation led detectives to Stephen Harvey, the man suspected in Monday’s DUI crashes, who was already in the Kitsap County Jail.

Harvey has been charged with driving under the influence, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and murder.



