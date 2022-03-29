Murder suspect arrested after carjacking, police shooting

Mar. 29—Albuquerque police say a man suspected of shooting someone to death inside the Ambassador Inn at Candelaria and Interstate 25 early Tuesday morning committed a carjacking as he was trying to flee police and flashed a firearm at officers who were chasing him.

The suspect, described by police Chief Harold Medina as a convicted felon with "an extensive criminal history," was apprehended following a foot pursuit. At least two officers discharged their weapons during the foot chase, but the suspect wasn't injured, the chief said.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said in a news release that Candelaria will be shut down in both directions between Edith and I-25 for several hours while detectives investigate. He added that the southbound frontage road was also shut down at Comanche/Griegos.

"Thankfully none of our officers were injured during this incident. They basically drove up to a homicide in progress..." Medina told reporters during a briefing. "We'll continue to investigate and work on trying to clear out the criminal element from this hotel."

Medina said officers were already outside the Ambassador Inn proactively trying to address criminal activity at the hotel when they were flagged down at about 3:30 a.m.

"Somebody came out and told the officers that someone was shot inside of the hotel in the hallway," he said. "Officers went in there and were able to locate an individual who was deceased who had been shot."

Medina said officers outside the hotel saw an individual matching the description of the suspect running toward the frontage road.

"The individual did commit a carjacking which led to a short vehicle pursuit with Albuquerque police officers pursuing the suspect," he said.

"During the pursuit the suspect did flash a firearm at officers through what appeared to be the window indicating to the officers that he was armed."

Medina said the suspect stopped on Candelaria and a foot pursuit ensued.

"Officers on scene discharged their firearms," the chief added. "...The offender was not struck. He is in custody and later today we will be releasing more information on the extensive criminal history of this individual."

He said a firearm was found next to the suspect.

The man is being booked into jail on an open count of murder and other crimes, Medina said. He added that federal charges are also possible because the suspect is a convicted felon and because of the carjacking.

"Once again we're going to use the approach of hitting this from as many directions as we can with the criminal justice system," he said. "We'll get what we can in state court and we'll get anything that we can into federal court."

Police haven't identified the person killed at the hotel or the suspect.

This is the 25th homicide investigated by the Albuquerque Police Department this year.