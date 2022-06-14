Murder suspect arrested after crashing stolen Infiniti days after the crime, records show

A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police said he shot and killed a man at a Whitehaven motel last week, then crashed a stolen Infiniti a few days later.

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was killed in a shooting at the Memory Lane Inn at 3524 Elvis Presley Blvd. just before midnight on June 7.

The victim, later identified as Alverto Austin, died at the scene.

A witness identified Anthony Turner as the person responsible for the shooting. According to an affidavit, she told investigators she heard an argument between Turner and Austin and that she heard Austin yell, “I’m not gonna shoot you, just let me go!”

Days later, on June 13, MPD was called to the Summit Park Apartments. A security guard at the complex was holding a man who turned out to be Turner. The guard told police that Turner had been driving a 2008 Infiniti G37 when he sideswiped the guard’s patrol car. The guard told officers that the car appeared to be stolen. The stolen car database showed the car had been stolen in May.

Turner is charged with second-degree murder and theft of property.

He is set to face a judge on June 15.

