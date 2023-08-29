Murder suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man at Fort Worth bar, police say

A 39-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed a man at a bar in east Fort Worth’s West Meadowbrook neighborhood on Aug. 22.

Cedric Evans was arrested Monday and faces a charge of murder in the death of Steven Lee Smith, 44, according to police records.

Officers were dispatched to the Silver Horse Lounge in the 3300 block of E. Lancaster Avenue the night of Aug. 22. They found a man with an apparent stab wound to his upper torso. The victim was already dead when officers arrived about 11:40 p.m., police said.

Detectives learned that the man, identified as Smith by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, had gotten into a fight with a then unknown suspect. The fight escalated, and the suspect stabbed Smith before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

Smith was stabbed multiple times, according to the medical examiner.

Evans was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail shortly after 2:15 p.m. Monday, according to police records.