Murder suspect arrested in Fort Worth home invasion shooting that left one man dead

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

A 25-year-old Fort Worth man accused in a January home invasion that left one man dead was booked into jail Friday morning, according to jail records.

Detectives believe the suspect was one of three men who stormed into the home on the afternoon of Jan. 9 in the 3700 block of 6th Avenue.

Jail records and a warrant identified the suspect as Marcus Pena, who was shot and wounded during the killing and robbery of 32-year-old Gustavo Perez.

Pena denied have a handgun that afternoon and said his two friends also were not armed, according to an arrest warrant obtained Friday by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The warrant was written by Fort Worth Detective P.A. Vega.

Pena claimed to only have money on him and said he and his friends had gone to the home to buy “exotic weed,” according to the warrant.

As they waited in a car, Pena said, “(a suspect) wanted some weed too, so he walked the suspect to the back door and introduced him to the dealer.” The name of the other suspect was redacted in the warrant.

Pena said he walked away as Perez strolled past him to the back door. He then heard a “commotion” and two gunshots, according to the warrant.

Pena ran to the back door when he was shot. He jumped into a car, which took him to a local hospital.

When Fort Worth police arrived, Perez was found lying in the front yard of the home on 6th Avenue. Multiple fired casings were found in the back yard and a Taurus handgun was lying on the ground near a back patio.

Police also found multiple guns inside of the home.

A witness in the house told detectives he had been at the home for several hours and at one point stepped outside, where a man walked up to him and asked if they sold weed.

The witness told the man they didn’t, and the witness left the home for a short time, he said.

The witness later returned and he was in the house when Perez attempted to close a back door, but he couldn’t, according to the warrant. At that time, three men entered the house, one armed with handgun, the witness said. The armed man began shooting.

The witness told police he never fired a weapon or sold drugs at the house.

Fort Worth detectives on Jan. 29 received results from latent prints on the magazine from the Taurus handgun, which matched Pena’s fingerprints. The handgun was found in the back yard and a live round was jammed in the gun, meaning it had been fired, the warrant said.

Pena faces a charge of capital murder in the case.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect arrested in murder of 11-year-old boy in Oxford Circle

    The suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that left an 11-year-old dead in Philadelphia is now in police custody, Action News has learned.

  • Tarrant County medical examiner to leave job after issues found with autopsies in 27 cases

    A medical examiner who missed a bullet during an autopsy in a September homicide case will leave his job after an internal audit of his autopsies found dozens of errors in 27 cases.

  • Police searches under way in Essex for missing student after confirmed sighting

    Police investigating the disappearance of student Richard Okorogheye are conducting searches in Essex after a new confirmed sighting last placed him in the area. The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV images of the 19-year-old in Loughton in the early hours of Tuesday March 23. Mr Okorogheye, a student at Oxford Brookes University, left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London on the evening of Monday March 22, and was reported missing two days later. Initial enquiries identified him leaving his home address and heading in the direction of Ladbroke Grove at around 8.30pm. In a previously confirmed sighting on Monday March 22, Mr Okorogheye was seen boarding the 23 bus southbound in Ladbroke Grove at 8.44pm. CCTV footage shows he was wearing all black and had a black satchel bag with a white Adidas logo, worn across his lower back. Police said further enquires have established that he then took a taxi journey from the W2 area of London to a residential street in Loughton, Essex. He was captured on CCTV walking alone on Smarts Lane, Loughton, towards Epping Forest at 12:39am on Tuesday March 23.

  • April Fools’ prank about active shooter lands plant worker in jail, Ohio sheriff says

    A woman’s April Fools’ joke to her sister led to criminal charges, officials say.

  • This top-rated hair thickening serum is on sale for just $15: Here's why Amazon Canada shoppers love it

    “I have tried a lot of serums but none of them are like Lumanere."

  • Human remains found in Iowa confirmed as missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

    A Davenport mother has been left broken and grief stricken after the remains of her 10-year-old daughter were discovered in a rural area near DeWitt, Iowa last week. Breasia Terrell, known to her family as “Bree,” had been missing since July 2020, after spending the night with her 8-year-old half-brother at the home of his father, Henry Dinkins, per The Des Moines Register. Terrell’s mother, Aishia Lankford, prayed every day since then that her daughter would be found alive.

  • 4-year-old dies after teen in stolen SUV slams into family’s car, Georgia cops say

    The child’s father was also injured.

  • Miami Beach urgently needs to get crowds under control. Cutting off drinks at 2 a.m. is a start | Editorial

    Miami Beach’s hard-partying image became an international embarrassment in the past few weeks, with unmasked spring breakers ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks of violence and police firing pepper balls to disperse crowds. The emergency curfew put out the immediate fire. But the city has to do more, and quickly.

  • Search underway for missing 15-year-old who was last seen in Columbia, deputies say

    Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call 911, or 888-CRIME-SC.

  • Soccer: Germany stunned by North Macedonia in rare World Cup qualifier home defeat

    Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.

  • 2 killed, including 1-year-old child, in southeast Fort Worth crash, authorities say

    The crash was reported around 11:10 a.m. at East Berry and Campbell Streets.

  • What all 30 MLB stadiums look like from space

    Here's a look at what all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums look like from a bird's eye view via Google Maps.

  • US jobless claims rise to 719K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose by 61,000 last week to 719,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more businesses reopen, vaccines are increasingly administered and federal aid spreads through the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 658,000 the week before.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Real-Life Schitt’s Creek Motel Is Listed for $1.6 Million

    The Emmy-winning show was filmed in Orangeville, Ontario

  • China manufacturing rebounds in March amid tech, virus risks

    China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose, a survey showed Wednesday. A monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China’s statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. Chinese manufacturing has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels in most industries but consumer and export demand have been slower to recover.

  • UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties

    The 94-year-old monarch, who has continued to carry out her official duties by videolink since a lockdown was imposed at the start of the year, visited the Air Forces memorial in Surrey to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force.The district of Runnymede is close to Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen has been staying with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who recently spent four weeks in hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure."It's been a long time since I've been here," said Elizabeth, who is also Queen of Australia, as she arrived.The last engagement she performed in public came in December at Windsor when she thanked local volunteers and key workers.

  • Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

    In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes. The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes. "They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'" For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says. Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.