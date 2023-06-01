Murder suspect arrested in killing of 37-year-old woman shot to death at Arlington home

A murder suspect has been arrested in the Wednesday shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in Arlington, according to a news release from police.

Ayad Abu Aboud, 47, is facing a charge of murder after police said he shot the woman, whose name has not yet been released, according to the release. Witnesses told police they saw Aboud arguing with the victim just prior to the shooting.

Officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Amberway Drive around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the reported shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found Aboud still at the home and the woman lying unresponsive in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police carried the woman outside and began attempting life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to the release. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said Aboud and the victim knew each other but they won’t comment further on that relationship until the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office notifies next-of-kin and publicly identifies the victim.

Aboud was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder Wednesday, according to police. The killing is still under investigation.