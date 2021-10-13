Murder suspect arrested in Mexico

Oct. 13—A man sought in connection with the shooting death of a Springtown woman back in August was captured in Mexico, the Parker County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier announced Clayton Ray Strong, 73, was arrested in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, Mexico on firearm charges. "Mexican authorities eventually learned Strong had an active murder warrant and contacted my office."

Strong was wanted on a murder warrant for the death of Shirley Barrington Weatherley, 72, who was found in the front yard of her residence Aug. 6 after family members reported they had not heard from her for several days. Her death was ruled as a homicide by gunshot wound to the chest by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The early stages of the investigation led sheriff's investigators to Eagle Pass, Texas, where they obtained video footage of the suspect disposing of a weapon in a department store parking lot on the same day the crime was discovered.

Strong was arrested in Mexico on charges of unlawful possession of weapons. Mexican authorities notified the Parker County Sheriff's Office that Strong was positively identified around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

"We are working with the state department and federal authorities as well as the Mexican government to extradite Strong back to Parker County to face the murder charge and prosecution," Authier said, thanking the work of the Parker County Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, Texas Rangers, Eagle Pass Sheriff's Office and Mexican authorities who were also vital in the investigation and apprehension of Strong.