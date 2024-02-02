Murder suspect arrested after police chase through South Mississippi, authorities say

A North Carolina murder suspect led state troopers on a chase through South Mississippi on Thursday, then shot and injured himself after the pursuit, authorities said.

State troopers arrested Freddy Renteria, 25, who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder in North Carolina, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

State troopers tried to stop on Renteria in traffic about 5:15 p.m. Thursday because North Carolina police had asked law enforcement to be on the lookout for his car, the highway patrol said.

Renteria was driving north of Poplarville and fled troopers before he stopped on Interstate 59 south of Hattiesburg, the highway patrol said.

He shot and seriously injured himself after the pursuit and authorities transported him to a local hospital, the highway patrol said. Troopers arrested and charged Renteria with fleeing police.

Renteria will be extradited to North Carolina. An investigation is ongoing and the highway patrol did not release further details.