Murder suspect arrested in shooting that killed 26-year-old Fort Worth woman

A suspect in the killing of a 26-year-old Fort Worth woman was arrested this week, according to Fort Worth Jail records.

Susan Dean, also 26, was booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting that killed Jovonna Britt.

Britt was shot and critically injured during an argument at her east Fort Worth home on Dec. 1 and died in the hospital five days later, authorities said.

Fort Worth police officers responded to Britt’s apartment in the 7200 block of Oakline Trail around 9:40 p.m. Dec. 1. They found the victim with a gunshot wound in the neck.

Police said the two women were arguing when the suspect shot the victim.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Britt died of complications from a gunshot wound in the ICU at John Peter Smith Hospital on Dec. 6.

