Murder suspect arrested trying to board flight at Atlanta airport
Clayton County police have arrested a murder suspect who attempted to board a flight at Atlanta’s airport Tuesday morning.
Police said they responded to reports of someone trying to break into a home on Adrian Drive on April 4.
Police said Richard Lee, 40, entered the home and shot 32-year-old Michael Roshell to death. Police said Lee and Roshell were married.
On April 10, Clayton County police obtained warrants to arrest Lee for malice murder.
Lee was caught on Tuesday trying to get on a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
It’s unclear where Lee was attempting to go or whether he and Roshell were separated at the time of the murder.