Murder suspect arrested after trying to steal cart filled with detergent, CA cops say

A murder suspect was arrested after trying to steal a shopping cart full of laundry detergent, police in Californiasaid.

A police corporal spotted the man “rushing out of” a Vons in La Verne “with over 20 large Tide laundry detergent bottles,” according to a Tuesday, Nov. 8, Facebook post from the La Verne Police Department. The store manager was following the man.

Police said the corporal spoke with the man and learned he had a “$2 million warrant for murder out of San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.”

The suspect “was held until SBSO detectives arrived to take him into custody,” police said.

Police did not identify the suspect.

In an email to McClatchy News, the San Bernardino sheriff’s office said “homicide detectives are working this case” and that they expect to have more information about the suspect available later in the week.

The detergent was returned to the grocery store, according to police.

La Verne is about 30 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

