Murder suspect arrested on UConn campus

Oct. 1—STORRS — State police have arrested a 21 year- old New Haven man in connection with a stabbing in Willington on Thursday.

According to state police, Nevil Acevedo of 47 Revere St., New Haven, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal attempt of murder and first- degree assault.

State police said he was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

He was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

The victim was identified as 27- year- old John Grabowski.

According to state police, the stabbing, which was reported at 12: 50 a. m. on Thursday, occurred at 80 Cisar Road.

According to the initial release from state police, preliminary reports indicated that there was a " disturbance" and that a victim was on scene suffering from stab wounds. The second release from state police, issued Thursday night, said at approximately 7: 27 a. m. Thursday, a " suspicious male" was seen walking around the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs.

The individual was later identified as the suspect, Acevedo, and was detained. State police detectives placed him under arrest and transported him to the Troop C barracks in Tolland.

