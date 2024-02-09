Murder suspect arrested in York this morning

A man suspected of a murder in Hazelton has been arrested in York, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jenndry Rodriguez-Contreras, 22, was wanted by the Hazleton Police Department on murder and lesser charges following a 2022 investigation of a shooting that occurred in the South Fulton Court and East Noble Street area of Hazleton.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested Rodriguez-Contreras at a residence on Salem Avenue in York without incident at 6 a.m., Feb. 9.

Rodriguez-Contreras was arraigned in Luzerne County and sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after having been denied bail.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Murder suspect arrested in York, PA this morning