Murder suspect attempting to flee Indiana after his grandma’s body was found, police say

Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his grandmother in her Indiana home.

Bernice Eubanks, 72, was found dead in her Markle home on Nov. 12 with multiple sharp object injuries, according to a news release from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed she had been dead for some time, deputies said.

Eubanks’ grandson, 37-year-old Anthony Castleman, was identified as a suspect.

Detectives are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Castleman on a charge of murder, deputies said.

“Throughout the early part of the investigation, officers learned that he had fled Huntington County and (was) trying to get out of the state,” deputies said in an earlier news release.

Local and state authorities have been working around the clock to locate Castleman, deputies said.

When contacted by McClatchy News, a representative for the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the investigation.

Markle is a suburb of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

