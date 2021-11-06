Murder suspect in Augusta also suspected of Macon homicide

A man suspected of killing one man and kidnapping another last month — less than two weeks after he is suspected of shootings in Macon-Bibb County that left one man dead there — was denied bond Friday.

During a Richmond County Superior Court Bond hearing, Assistant District Attorney William Hammond told the judge that DeQuinn Hamlin, 34, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 24 when a driver who was an alleged kidnap victim pulled over after seeing sheriff deputies on the side of a road. He claimed he had been kidnapped.

Hamlin was taken from the car where deputies also found a handgun with a scratched off serial number, Hammond said. The alleged kidnap victim told deputies Hamlin had forced him into the vehicle at gun point after shooting 37-year-old Ladon Burley.

According to earlier reports in The Augusta Chronicle, Burley was found dead in his Milledgeville Road home. He had been shot in the head.

Judge John Flythe denied bond Friday.

Hamlin had been released from prison in June after serving a sentence imposed in 2007 for three counts of aggravated assault and gang activity in Macon-Bibb County.

According to Macon media reports, Hamlin is wanted in Macon-Bibb County where he is suspected of taking part in two separate shootings that occurred Oct. 10 and left one man dead.

