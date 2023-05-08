Murder suspect awaiting extradition back to West Virginia

May 8—The subject of a U.S. Marshals major fugitive case wanted out of McDowell Count by U.S. Marshals and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office has been arrested in Wilmington, N.C. and is now awaiting extradition back to West Virginia.

Kenneth Alan Stout was wanted for the murder of Barbara Baker, whose body was found April 1 in a vehicle on Beartown Branch Road in McDowell County.

After an off-duty New Hanover County, NC, deputy sheriff observed a man May 6 matching Stout's description he had seen on a wanted poster published on the news and social media, he contacted USMS personnel and local law enforcement. As law enforcement attempted to make contact with Stout, he fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Stout was taken into custody.

Stout is currently incarcerated in North Carolina, awaiting extradition back to West Virginia. Criminal charges in North Carolina are also pending.

The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force, the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), the U.S. Marshals Service — Eastern District of Tennessee, and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office investigated.