Murder suspect awaits extradition

Sep. 7—A man wanted in a murder committed in Visalia is awaiting his return to California after being arrested by authorities in Texas.

According to Visalia Police Sgt. Mike Short, suspect Kendrick Dontae Crossley was arrested in Thursday, when his vehicle was spotted in Texas. Police walked through the paperwork Thursday to bring him back to Tulare County.

At approximately 7:28 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers from the Visalia Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of Myrtle Avenue. Officers found the male victim at the intersection of Santa Fe Street and Kaweah Avenue and he was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, detectives identified Crossley, 25, as the primary suspect, who they allege shot the victim after an argument. Violent Crime Detectives also arrested Lakrisha Crossley, 42, in connection with the case. Lakrisha Crossley was charged as an accessory after the crime for reportedly providing material support and aiding Kendrick Crossley in avoiding capture. She was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility.

Visalia detectives immediately put out a message to other law enforcement agencies when they discovered he was headed east. This resulted in a deputy from the Oldham County Sheriff's Office spotting Crossley four days later and making the arrest. He was accompanied by his uncle, Derek Crossley, who was also arrested in suspicion of aiding his nephew in avoiding capture. Oldham County is west of Amarillo.

"Our detectives did a really good job on this one," Short said. "They pretty much worked nonstop and now they were able to get a very positive outcome for it."

The Hanford Sentinel reached out to the OCSO and confirmed that Crossley is still in custody in Texas and has not been extradited as of Tuesday.