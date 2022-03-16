Murder suspect back in custody after stint in mental hospital

Mar. 16—After staying less than a year in a California mental hospital, an Arbuckle man accused of murdering two women in 2018 and hiding their bodies at his residence was back in the custody of Colusa County officials last week.

Martin Ehrke was arrested on Jan. 25, 2018, after two bodies were found at a home in the 6000 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle, the property where he lived with his mother.

During a search of the property, the body of Kimberly Lynn Taylor, 39, was discovered in a large chest freezer in a shop located near the home. Shortly after, authorities found the body of Jessica Lynn Mazak, 25, submerged in a pond on the property.

Autopsies ordered by the Colusa County Coroner's Office determined that the cause of death for both women was blunt force trauma.

Both women were known to stay at the property off and on, but had been reported missing just a day prior to the discovery of their bodies.

Ehrke pleaded not guilty to the charges in February 2018 and several hearings to determine his mental competency to stand trial followed.

During court testimony, Ehrke's lawyer claimed that he suffered from a neurological disorder and lacked the mental competence to actively participate in legal proceedings. Colusa County District Attorney Mathew Beaucamp, however, has voiced several times that under the definition of the law, Ehrke is competent to stand trial.

Several conflicting physiatric evaluations were done to determine the severity of Ehrke's mental health and ultimately Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffery A. Thompson found that Ehrke was not mentally competent to stand trial before he was sent to a state facility.

Ehrke was previously scheduled to appear in court on Monday to resume court proceedings, but the hearing was continued to April 4.