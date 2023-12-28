Murder suspect back in Mobile Metro after being a no-show at court

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile murder suspect is back in Metro Jail after she failed to appear in court earlier this month.

Selena Tisdale, 22, was arrested in January 2021 for felony murder in the death of 21-year-old Bradley Nall. Nall died after he was shot on Randlett Drive on Jan. 30, 2021.

Tisdale was scheduled to be in court on Dec. 13 for a status hearing on the case; however, she did not attend. Because of this, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Four people, including Tisdale, were arrested in connection to Nall’s murder.

