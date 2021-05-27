Murder suspect barricaded in Holy Cross found dead of apparent gunshot wound, troopers say

May 27—Thursday update:

A murder suspect barricaded in the Southwest Alaska village of Holy Cross for about 24 hours was found dead late Wednesday after an Alaska State Troopers special team forcefully entered the home and one trooper discharged a service weapon, troopers said in an online update.

Troopers did not say whether the gunshot wound was the result of the trooper's gunfire.

"While searching the home, the team located the suspect, 34-year-old Holy Cross resident Devyn Walker, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound," the update said. "During the incident, an Alaska State Trooper discharged their service weapon. Walker's remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office who will determine the cause of death."

Troopers had originally responded to a report of a shooting in a boat, which was fatal. The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Holy Cross resident Alden Gerald Walker Sr.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Wednesday story:

One person is dead in Holy Cross and a suspect has barricaded himself inside his home in the village, Alaska State Troopers said.

A "disturbance" was reported in Holy Cross just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers wrote in an online statement. Details about what kind of disturbance was reported were not available Wednesday morning, said spokesman Austin McDaniel.

Troopers from Bethel flew to Holy Cross immediately, the statement said. The village is home to about 158 people about 120 miles northeast of Bethel.

"An initial investigation into the incident has determined that one individual is deceased and a suspect is armed and barricaded inside their residence," troopers wrote. Details about where and how the person died were not available Wednesday morning.

The troopers' Crisis Negotiation Team worked through the night to convince the man to come out of the home, McDaniel said. The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Alaska Bureau of Investigations were called to the scene to assist, troopers said.

McDaniel said the man was still barricaded inside the home just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and law enforcement remained at the scene. Limited information was available because the situation was ongoing, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.