Murder suspect Barry Morphew allowed to visit daughters ahead of trial

The daughters of Suzanne Morphew, who has not been seen since Mother’s Day 2020, issued a heartfelt plea to see their father before he faces trial for her murder.

Suzanne Morphew vanished the afternoon of May 10, 2020, shortly after she left her home in Chaffee County for a bike ride. Her disappearance triggered a massive search effort and investigation, but her body has still not been found.

Her husband, Barry Morphew, remains the lone suspect in the case. He was charged in September with tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant as well as murder, even though investigators are still searching for Suzanne’s remains.

Barry Morphew was later freed on $500,000 bond, but the terms of his release require that he remain within the border of Chaffee County. Both of his daughters, who live in Gunnison County, requested the travel limit be lifted, explaining that it has become difficult to visit their father between their work schedules and the commute.

They also noted the wintry weather, according to KKTV.

“During this very confusing time that we have to grieve, we just want to be a family,” they said.

Prosecutors did not object to the change and a judge modified the bond to allow Morphew to travel to Gunnison – during daylight hours only.

Barry Morphew has long maintained his innocence in his wife’s murder.