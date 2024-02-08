Murder suspect Bigheart files to quash case for insufficient evidence

Feb. 7—In an update to court proceedings for Michael Angus Bigheart, 42, who is accused of killing Justin Springer in April 2023 during a domestic dispute, attorneys for the defendant filed a motion this week to "quash and dismiss [the case] for insufficient evidence."

This request was presented to Payne County Judge Michael Kulling on Tuesday. Following the request, defense for Bigheart filed the document, which is currently unavailable. Since arrest, Bigheart has been incarcerated and is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge, which carries a minimum sentence of imprisonment of 20 years if convicted.

Attorneys for Bigheart have also requested State's evidence — specifically exhibit number five — that reportedly contains captured video footage pertinent to this case that Bigheart's defense said they have not had access to. The State agreed to provide this exhibit.

Attorneys for the State will provide the court with its findings on this motion within 10 days of its filing, and said that in the response it intends to ask for separate pre-trial and trial dates.

A hearing for this new motion is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 22.