Murder suspect booked into Mecklenburg County jail after shooting himself

A man who’s accused of killing his girlfriend and then fleeing from North Carolina is now in custody in Mecklenburg County.

Freddy Renteria was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center late Tuesday.

According to court records, Renteria is suspected of killing his girlfriend, Nataly Martinez, in their home in southeast Charlotte.

Prosecutors say Martinez was found lying on the ground and not breathing. She died later at the hospital, but investigators still haven’t said exactly how she was killed.

RELATED: Boyfriend charged with murder after woman dies at hospital, CMPD says

A mugshot posted on the jail’s website shows Renteria with a breathing tube attached to his neck, and staples all along his head. Police say he tried killing himself by shooting himself in the head when he was caught by police in Mississippi.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said during a court hearing that Renteria told his relatives he “killed her” as he drove off from the scene.

Renteria was given no bond.

(WATCH: Bond revoked for murder suspect who was released from jail multiple times)