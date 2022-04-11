Murder suspect booked into Whitfield County Jail

Apr. 11—A Cohutta man charged for the shooting death of a Dalton man in March waived extradition from Tennessee and was booked into the Whitfield County Jail on Friday.

Gabriel Mekel Adams, 19, of 1247 Derby Drive, is charged with two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and aggravated assault (gun) by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested on Thursday in Chattanooga with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Adams did not have an attorney on record Monday morning, and District Attorney Bert Poston said a bond hearing had not been scheduled.

"Murder can be committed in two ways," Poston said. "With 'malice aforethought,' which means an actual intent to kill without justification, or without malice, but where the defendant is committing an intentional violent felony, like aggravated assault, which then results in a death. Adams is charged both ways."

Police were called to the apartment of Kenneth Ray Townsend, 62, at 801 Selvidge St. at 2:51 a.m. on March 31 for a report that a man had been shot. When officers arrived they found Townsend with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest. He was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died shortly after. Initial information provided to investigators indicated the shooter was a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Investigators followed multiple leads and developed information Adams was the shooter. Investigators obtained warrants for his arrest on April 2. As the investigation continued, they obtained information indicating he was in Chattanooga.

On Thursday, Dalton Police Department investigators accompanied agents from the U.S. Marshals Service and officers from the Chattanooga Police Department to 1611 N. Orchard Knob Ave. in Chattanooga. Adams was taken into custody without incident at about 11:45 a.m.