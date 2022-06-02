Murder suspect bound over for trial

Jun. 2—A Muskogee man charged with first-degree murder with deliberate intent and his girlfriend were ordered to stand trial following their preliminary hearings, which concluded Wednesday in Muskogee County District Court.

Eric Robin Damien Adcock, 41, is accused of stabbing to death Isaiah Blane Westmoreland on March 6, 2021.

Westmoreland, 21, of Haskell, was stabbed "in the chest with a sharp object," court documents state.

The stabbing took place in front of the residence where Adcock was living in the 2000 block of Columbus Avenue. Westmoreland was found unresponsive near the street and taken to Saint Francis Hospital emergency room in Muskogee where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the stabbing, Adcock and his girlfriend, Lori Michelle Smith, fled to the West Coast where they were apprehended and returned to Muskogee by U.S. Marshals.

Smith, 48, of Muskogee, is charged with accessory after the fact and was also bound over Wednesday for trial. She is accused of helping Adcock flee Muskogee.

Adcock and Smith will be back in Muskogee County District Court on June 30 for a district court arraignment. At that time, each will enter a formal plea, and a date will be set for trial.