Murder suspect broke in and shot victims multiple times, warrant says

Nov. 22—An arrest warrant for Matthew Lanz, the suspect accused of murdering an Acworth couple last week, says the suspect forcibly entered the couple's home by breaking a rear window, before shooting both victims multiple times.

Police believe Lanz broke in some time between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9:34 a.m. Thursday.

Cobb police have identified Lanz, 22, as the person they believe responsible for the murder of Justin and Amber Hicks. Lanz is being held in the Fulton County jail on other charges related to Friday's stabbing of a Sandy Springs police officer.

Cobb police found Justin Hicks and his wife, Amber, both 31, dead from gunshot wounds in their Acworth home near Bells Ferry Road on Thursday morning.

Police also found in that home the couple's 2-year-old toddler, who was unharmed. The toddler is now with family members, according to Cobb police.

A day after Justin and Amber Hicks were found, Sandy Springs police responded to a reported burglary. When they arrived, an officer was attacked and stabbed by Lanz, according to Sandy Springs police. Another officer shot Lanz, who was treated at a local hospital, police said.

In Cobb, Lanz is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, first degree felony home invasion, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, his warrant states.

Lanz is a student at the University of Georgia, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, and a Fulton County judge denied his attorney's request for bond.

Brother killed after August stabbing

Sandy Springs police confirmed Lanz is the younger brother of Austin William Lanz, who fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer in August.

FBI officials said Austin Lanz got off a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center in Arlington, Virginia Aug. 3 and "immediately, without provocation, attacked Pentagon Force Protection Agency Officer George Gonzalez with a knife, severely wounding him." During the ensuing struggle, Austin Lanz "mortally wounded" Gonzalez and then shot himself with the officer's weapon, according to the FBI.

Services

Funeral services have been scheduled for Justin and Amber Hicks.

The family was scheduled to receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at His Hands Church at 550 Molly Lane in Woodstock, according to their obituaries.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with Pastor Justin McTeer and Rev. Dana McPherson officiating. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens, 4355 Highway 92 near Acworth.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the trust fund for the Hicks' son, Jacob Hicks. The trust fund will be set up at LGE Credit Union.

A GoFundme has been set up for the family. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised more than $52,000. To donate, visit bit.ly/3oORIwn.