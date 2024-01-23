Murder suspect captured late Tuesday by Polk County deputies after two months on the run

Enrique Martinez, 26, is wanted in the death of a homeless man in a camp in Eloise, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

WINTER HAVEN ― Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said murder suspect Enrique Martinez gave himself up after finding himself surrounded by nearly 100 deputies late Tuesday afternoon.

Judd said Polk deputies and detectives spent the day following tips on the whereabouts of Martinez, who has been identified as a "prime suspect" in the killing of 20-year-old Sierra Hernandez of Winter Haven. There has been a warrant out for his arrest in the killing Edil Fernando Rodriguez in a Eloise homeless encampment since November. A $10,000 reward was offered for tips on Martinez's whereabouts that led to his arrest.

"We have searched around the clock for Enrique [Martinez]. He did a pretty good job avoiding us for a period of time," Judd said.

About 4 p.m. Tuesday, Martinez simply stepped into view walking along a sidewalk north of Eagle Lake, Judd said.

"Our detectives who were stalking him hard were shocked he just appeared wandering down the road," he said. "There was a reason for that, we put so much so much pressure on his friends and family."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds up a photo of murder suspect Enrique Martinez, left, and victim Sierra Hernandez, right, during a news conference Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office confirmed Sierra Hernandez, 20, was found dead recently.

Martinez ran into a wooded area, Judd said, where deputies joined by Winter Haven police officers formed a perimeter around the area. K-9 units were brought out to search the area.

Judd said Martinez gave himself up, walking out of the wooded area and into law enforcement custody. "We took him into custody peacefully, which was another shock for us," he said. Judd said the investigation into Hernandez's murder remains active and ongoing. The Sheriff's Office had not provided any additional information on what happened as of Tuesday night.

Family members of Hernandez's father, stepmother, brother and friends said the five individuals arrested Jan. 18 remain in jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Suspect in two Winter Haven-area killings captured after two months