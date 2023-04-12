Murder suspect caught trying to board flight at Atlanta airport claims self-defense

A man arrested at Atlanta’s airport for the murder of his husband claimed self-defense in court on Wednesday.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County, where Richard Lee was charged with malice murder.

Lee was captured while trying to board a flight to Philadelphia at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday.

Lee seemed surprised when a judge told him he faces murder charges Wednesday.

“I don’t understand the charges, cause I was being attacked,” Lee told Judge Tameka West Bernard.

Lee claims that he shot his estranged husband, 32-year-old Michael Roshell, in the chest in self-defense. But Judge Bernard read a different account from the warrant.

“Said accused did knowingly and intentionally shoot Michael Rochell in his chest with a 9mm Taurus 21 when he entered the residence,” she read.

Police said Lee and Rochell were married. The couple broke up and Rochell returned to the home they shared on Adrian Drive on April 4 to get his belongings. According to warrants, Lee didn’t want Rochell at the home and his 14-year-old son handed him a gun.

That’s when police said Lee shot Rochell in front of his two young children.

Jones talked to Rochell’s sister, Stacy McIntosh, who said she couldn’t believe that Lee killed her brother.

“He always seemed so loving,” McIntosh said. “His background was nursing.”

McIntosh said the fact that Lee tried to flee after the murder is a sign of guilt. She said her brother was fun-loving and loved life.

“Like, you know what you did,” McIntosh said. “You know this wasn’t any type of you defending yourself. Or defending your home. This was you wanting to murder my brother.”

Lee has been charged with malice murder, felony cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s currently being held without bond.