UPDATE: Murder suspect caught in Valdosta

Sep. 14—VALDOSTA — Tips from the public led to the arrest Thursday of a suspect in a Wednesday night homicide in Valdosta, police said.

A murder warrant was taken out against Jeremiah Marquis Ke Shawn Pritchett-Rudolph, 19, of Pensacola, Fla., in the shooting death of Marcus Antwain Crawford, 18, also of Pensacola, a statement from the Valdosta Police Department said.

Additional warrants against Pritchett-Rudolph include aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, which are both felonies, the police said.

He was apprehended Thursday less than an hour after his photo was distributed on social media, police said in a Facebook posting. He was caught in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road and taken into custody without incident, the posting said.

Around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, police headed to the Hudson Dockett area along South Fry Street after several E911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying on the ground.

Officers found Crawford unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds; he was taken to the hospital by EMTs but died, the statement said.

The suspect and victim knew each other, police said. They called the shooting an "isolated incident."

Anyone with information on this case should call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.