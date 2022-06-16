Murder suspect charged in 2021 shooting

Jun. 16—HIGH POINT — A High Point man charged with murder last week now has been accused in a shooting that happened last summer.

Nigel D. Pegues, 28, was charged this week with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in a shooting that happened July 20, 2021, on Camden Avenue. Police arrived there to find that a man had been shot in the chest. He survived his injuries.

During the investigation, officers identified a suspect but there was not enough probable cause to make an arrest at the time, the High Point Police Department said.

On Wednesday, police gained additional information about the shooting that provided probable cause to charge Pegues.

Pegues is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Cornelius R. Woods Sr., 49, of High Point, who was shot once in the chest about 11:45 p.m. May 27 in the 500 block of Pendleton Court in east High Point. Woods died at the scene of the shooting.

No other information about either shooting has been released.