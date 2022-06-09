Murder suspect charged in Central Kitsap killing just days after release from jail

CENTRAL KITSAP – A 27-year-old Central Kitsap man had been released from the Kitsap County Jail on bail one week before he allegedly murdered his grandfather in a killing that took place in a home on Old Military Road on Wednesday morning.

​​​​​Prosecutors filed a second-degree murder charge and a fourth-degree assault charge against Holden Lippard-Taste in Kitsap County Superior Court on Thursday. Court documents identify Brent Lippard, 76, Lippard-Taste's grandfather, as the murder victim.

Lippard-Taste was taken into custody after a family member, a woman, fled a home in the 6900 block of Old Military Road and reported that Lippard-Taste was beating Lippard, according to court documents. Lippard-Taste had also struck her and was on “drugs/meth possible fentanyl,” she reported.

Holden Lippard-Taste, 27, has been charged with the murder of his grandfather, Brent Lippard, 76.

Deputies forced their way into the home and found Lippard face down in a pool of blood without a pulse.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis said in an email to the Kitsap Sun.

More: Victim in Central Kitsap killing identified as grandfather of murder suspect

During a standoff with law enforcement officers Wednesday morning, Lippard-Taste reportedly told them, "I committed murder. I'm not coming out," court documents said. After he was eventually taken into custody, a Kitsap County Sheriff’s detective wrote in a report that Lippard-Taste spoke to investigators and it was clear to them that he was “suffering from some psychosis.” He told investigators about being mentally linked with an imaginary person who had struck his grandfather repeatedly with a hammer and a burner grate, the detective wrote.

Investigators collected a hammer and pieces of a cast-iron stove burner grate from the home.

Lippard-Taste had a pair of pending cases in Kitsap County Superior Court at the time of the murder on Wednesday and had posted the $150,000 bail needed to leave the Kitsap County Jail on June 1, according to court records.

Story continues

In the first of those cases, Lippard-Taste was charged in early September 2021 with second-degree assault after authorities alleged that he hit a man and was kicking him while he was on the ground. In a statement to the court, the victim wrote that he suffered a concussion and needed 85 stitches. Lippard-Taste was being held in the Kitsap County Jail on $75,000 bail and bailed out later that month.

76-year-old Brent Lippard was identified as the victim in a killing at a home on Old Military Road on Wednesday morning.

In January, he was charged with a count of residential burglary and a count of harassment, both of which included special allegations of domestic violence against an intimate partner, after he had allegedly broken into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Judge William Houser set Lippard-Taste’s bail at $150,000 for the two cases in January, and the man again bailed out on June 1. As part of the proceedings for the cases, Judge Houser found Lippard-Taste competent to stand trial in April.

In May, Lippard-Taste had requested a furlough for the funeral service of a family member, and Lippard was listed as the sponsor of the request in court documents. Lippard-Taste was granted the furlough for a portion on May 7.

In an interview, Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney Chad Enright said his office had objected to the release, noting a long list of law enforcement contacts and convictions Lippard-Taste had on his record.

Among those is a 60-month prison sentence handed down in 2018 for a handful of charges, including promoting prostitution and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, in May 2021, Lippard-Taste was re-sentenced in that case to 40 months as a result of the Washington State Supreme Court's Blake Decision, which vacated charges related to drug possession.

Ultimately, Enright said, the Department of Corrections intervened and stopped the furlough release because of violations by Lippard-Taste in the Kitsap County Jail.

“He is a guy that I am comfortable saying that on multiple occasions, the prosecutors in this office have told the court that we are very concerned about him, that we believe he is dangerous and that we do not believe that he should be in the community,” Enright said. “We have said that on multiple occasions.”

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

Consider supporting local journalism in Kitsap County: Sign up for a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 27-year-old Central Kitsap man charged with the murder of grandfather