Murder suspect charged in county court

Jan. 30—JEFFERSON — Charges in the murder of an Ashtabula Township woman have moved from Ashtabula Municipal Court to Ashtabula County Common Please Court, according to court records.

Kristyna Keenan, 60, was shot and killed in front of her State Road home on Jan. 11. A female suspect turned her self in on Jan. 13 in Toronto Canada, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

Ashley Ginette Keenan, 32, whose last known address was in Texas, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder and one count of felonious assault, according to court records and Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole. O'Toole also confirmed the suspect is the daughter of the victim.

O'Toole said county officials are working with Canadian officials to bring Ashley Keenan back Ashtabula County to face trial. She said that process could occur through extradition on the criminal charges or through an immigration violation that could bring her back sooner.

O'Toole said the return will likely take quite some time no matter which process is employed.

Sheriff's Office reports indicate a suspect waited in an adjacent drug store parking lot before firing multiple shots at the victim. Niemi said deputies arrived on the scene quickly. but Kristyna Keenan was already dead.

Sheriff's Department Lt. and Detective Division Commander Sean Ward said Ashley Keenan is presently being held on an immigration violation. He confirmed that she could be deported to the United States or returned through the extradition process.

Ward also said there was originally confusion on the sex of the suspect in early statements from the department, because the suspect was thought to be a man known to Kristyna Keenan's family. Ward said that individual was cleared within a day.

He said witnesses statements in a stressful situation can prove challenging in terms of the specifics of a case.

Ward said before any further information was released regarding the case, the younger Keenan had turned herself into the Toronto Police Department.

Kristyna Keenan was an administrator for Discovery Cove, operated through the After School Discovery Program.