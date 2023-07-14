Murder suspect charged with killing second woman after being released by police

Fiona Holm vanished from Hither Green in June

A man has been charged with murdering two women in south-east London five months apart.

Naomi Hunte, 41, was found suffering from fatal stab wounds at an address in Greenwich on Valentine’s Day this year.

Carl Cooper, 65, was arrested on suspicion of murder four days later on Feb 18, but was subsequently bailed and then released under investigation.

Fiona Holm was reported missing on June 29 from the Hither Green area of south east London and earlier this week Mr Cooper was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

He has now been charged with killing both women and is due to appear before Bromley magistrates’ court.

Naomi Hunte was found dead on Valentine's Day

Ms Holm was last seen alive at an off licence in Verdant Lane in Hither Green on June 20 and was reported missing nine days later.

Her body has not yet been found and police are continuing to conduct searches at properties and open spaces in south east London.

A Scotland Yard spokesman confirmed that the matter had been referred to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards in line with protocols when the death of a missing person is reported.

The spokesman also confirmed that the suspect was known to both women.

It is understood Mr Cooper was not on bail at the time Ms Holm disappeared but had been released under investigation.

