Murder suspect charged for starting riot in juvenile detention center

One of the young inmates at a youth detention center in Cabarrus County faces new charges for starting a riot.

Newly obtained scanner traffic and 911 calls paint a chaotic picture. Officials said a group of kids took over a pod at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center on Monday evening.

“Supposedly five kids, supervisors are inside, they have damaged and destroyed a bunch of computer equipment and all the stuff in the room that’s going on,” said a unit over police scanner. “They have flooded the area”

Investigators say an inmate assaulted a staff member, took their keys, and opened the doors to other inmates’ rooms. They then took over the pod and armed themselves with broken shackles, among other items.

Christopher Tyrone Pike, 19, is accused of starting the riot. He was already behind bars for a second-degree murder charge.

