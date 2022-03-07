Murder suspect commits suicide

Mar. 7—LOCKPORT — The death of a Niagara County Jail inmate will close a pending murder case.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti confirmed late Friday afternoon that the inmate found dead of an apparent suicide at the jail on Sunday was accused murder suspect Leroy Cheek.

"His family has been notified, so I can confirm that the inmate was Leroy Cheek," Filicetti said.

Cheek, 35, of Amherst, was discovered, unresponsive, at about 12:06 a.m. Sunday by Sheriff's Office corrections officers. EMS crews from the Wrights Corners Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to the correctional facility and, along with medical staff from the jail, attempted revive Cheek.

The efforts were unsuccessful and Cheek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Filicetti said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suicide remains on-going. Sheriff's Office criminal investigators are working in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation as well as the New York State Commission of Correction.

Creek had been arrested Jan. 12 in connection with a murder in the Town of Wheatfield. Sheriff's Office Criminal Bureau of Investigations investigators charged Cheek with a single count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Jesse Gonzalez Miranda.

Gonzalez Miranda, 25, of West Seneca, was found dead in a Niagara Road home on Jan. 11. Sheriff's investigators said they had been searching for Cheek since shortly after the discovery of Gonzalez Miranda's body.

Patrol deputies responded to a report of a stabbing, at about 6:45 p.m., in a home in the 2400 block of Niagara Road. When they arrived, with EMS personnel, they found Gonzalez Miranda inside the residence.

Gonzalez Miranda had reportedly suffered suffered multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Neither investigators nor prosecutors have commented on the possible motive for the murder. Investigators did say that preliminary information they gathered indicated that there had been "a dispute inside the residence," prior to the stabbing.

Cheek had reportedly confessed to the murder and the case was pending a grand jury presentation by the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.