Murder suspect in court after stonewalling competency evaluation

Oct. 1—LIMA — Melvin Boothe, charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the 2020 death of 25-year-old Lima resident McKenzie Butler, stared blankly into space and refused to answer a judge's questions during a brief appearance Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

The hastily-arranged hearing was scheduled after officials at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton alerted Judge Terri Kohlrieser that Boothe, 30, had refused to cooperate with forensic psychiatrists during a recent court-ordered competency evaluation.

The competency exam was requested by Boothe's attorneys, Zach Maisch and Chima Ekeh, after their client reportedly had become non-communicative with them. Maisch in his motion expressed the belief "that the defendant may have a mental illness or defect that makes him unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in the court at this time, unable to effectively communicate with counsel and unable to assist in the preparation and defense of his case."

A report from the Dayton psychiatry center expressed similar findings. Kohlrieser said the report noted that Boothe was uncooperative during doctors' attempts to evaluate him. It was recommended that the Lima man be ordered to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo for a stay not to exceed 20 days in a further attempt to determine if Boothe is competent to assist in his own defense and to stand trial for Butler's murder.

Kohlrieser noted, however, that officials at the Toledo psychiatric hospital said that there currently is a two- to three-month backlog for bed space at the facility. Maisch said it is the defense team's position that "whether or not our client is competent to stand trial is more important than the wait necessary for that in-patient evaluation."

Boothe, 30, is charged with aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and possessing criminal tools in the death of Butler, whose body was found buried in the woods on the south side of Lima's Martin Luther King Park on June 13, 2020. Boothe and Butler reportedly lived together on Eighth Street, a short distance from the park.

Police obtained a warrant and searched the Eighth Street residence. Butler was not located, but her belongings were found there.

Other items found inside the residence included muddy boots and shoes, receipts for shovels and a pick and cleaning supplies.