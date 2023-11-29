Murder suspect in custody

Nov. 29—A 57-year-old Odessa man was arrested on suspicion of murder Tuesday in the death of a local a resident.

According to the City of Odessa, police officers responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Clover Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found John Michael Adauto, 38, dead and they took Carlos Ruben Cruz into custody.

Cruz was later arrested on suspicion of murder and theft of firearm and booked into the Ector County jail.

No bond had been set as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation continues.