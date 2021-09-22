Murder suspect in custody after police chase, vehicle crash

A murder suspect is in custody after Lexington police captured an individual near Duncan Park, according to police.

Lt. Dan Truex said officers apprehended the individual after a police chase that ended with an accident on East Fifth Street and North Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to WKYT, the suspect ran off on foot after the accident and was captured on Rand Avenue with a K-9 unit.

Truex said police will be releasing more details about the suspect and the chase Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.