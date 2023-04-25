Murder suspect in custody in shooting death of man at Denton apartment, police say

Denton police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man to death in January.

Darontay Dashield, 31, of Denton, is in custody and faces a murder charge, police said in a news release Monday. He’s accused of killing 43-year-old Cory Johnson on Jan. 11.

At 10:18 p.m. the night of the homicide, officers responded to a call concerning multiple gunshots heard at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Eagle Drive.

During a search of the area, officers found an apartment door that was slightly ajar, police said. Officers called out and heard someone inside asking for help.

In the apartment, officers found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began first aid on Johnson before he was taken to a hospital, where he died later that night.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running through the apartment complex immediately after the shooting, police said.

Further witness interviews, physical evidence and digital evidence led detectives to Dashield, according to police.

Detectives learned that Dashield knew Johnson and had previously stayed in his home, police said. Over the course of the investigation, detectives said, they determined Dashield was at Johnson’s apartment at the time of the killing.

On Monday afternoon, Dashield was arrested in the 500 block of Robertson Street. He was being held in the City of Denton Jail, with bail not yet set.